‘F-bombs’ and veiled threats: House GOP reacts to impasse-busting deal

House Republicans at a tense conference meeting Tuesday morning reacted to an agreement to get the chamber working again with “f-bombs,” and worries of a fall spending cliff with no clear resolution.

Some emerged from a meeting of GOP leaders and the so-called “five families” that make up the bulk of the conference shrugging off the notion Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., gave away anything new during a Monday huddle with conservative rebels, saying they have never seen the two sides' alleged “power-sharing agreement.”

“It's good to have whatever you've negotiated in writing so everybody can see it,” Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., said following the meeting. “Everyone knows what sheet of paper we're singing from, what's been agreed to or not agreed to, you know, versus doing a handshake in a backroom where no one sees a lot.”

Monday’s agreement, which led 11 conservative holdouts, mostly from the House Freedom Caucus, to agree to end a stalemate over adopting rules that dictate floor debate and votes, was not done in any old Capitol backroom. Rather, the pact was worked out in McCarthy’s speaker’s suite during a meeting that lasted about an hour.

With members from the conference’s other political and ideological factions not included, however, whatever might or might not have been agreed upon never really “sees the light of day,” Mace said.