When push comes to stove, silly season is just getting warmed up

Two seismic events in Washington last week are likely to reverberate through American politics for decades.

Donald Trump became the first former president to be indicted on federal charges. At the crux of the Espionage Act case against Trump is the defrocked president’s apparent belief that vital national security documents are best safeguarded in a bathroom with a glittering chandelier and a crystal wall sconce.

More importantly for the future of American freedom, House Republicans embarked on a crusade to prevent jackbooted government vegan environmental zealots from seizing every gas stove in the nation at dinnertime.

The gas stove bill was put on the backburner after an unrelated protest by the hard-right members of the Freedom Caucus caused a temporary flameout on the House floor.

But lingering GOP discord over the debt ceiling bill did not douse the flames of freedom for long. These divisions are already being papered over so House Republicans could say to each other with pride, “Now, you’re cooking with gas.”