At the Races: Censure and sensibility

On Tuesday, the day that former President Donald Trump was arraigned in federal court in Miami, freshman Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna took to the House floor to bring up a privileged resolution seeking to censure and fine Democratic Rep. Adam B. Schiff, the former chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and top rival of conservatives.

A Democratic effort to table the resolution passed Wednesday, with 20 Republicans — including seven from districts that backed Joe Biden over Trump in 2020 — voting with Democrats to block Luna’s resolution.

A Republican strategist said a vote on Schiff is mostly a Beltway issue and the biggest impact might be on Schiff’s small-dollar fundraising. Still, Republicans could defend their vote either way, the strategist said.

Among the 20 Republicans who voted with Democrats to table the censure resolution were Mike Lawler and Marc Molinaro of New York; Young Kim, David Valadao, Kevin Kiley and Jay Obernolte of California; and Thomas H. Kean Jr. of New Jersey. Louisiana Rep. Garret Graves, a top ally of Speaker Kevin McCarthy who was a lead negotiator with Democrats during the recent debt limit debate, was also among them. Graves’ district, which backed Trump over Biden by more than 30 points, could be redrawn next year as a result of a Supreme Court ruling last week that said Alabama’s congressional map violated the Voting Rights Act.