Alabama ruling could help Democrats in multiple states

The Supreme Court’s ruling that Alabama’s congressional map violates the Voting Rights Act could lead to new Democratic-leaning districts in several states and influence the battle for control of the House next year.

The ruling said Alabama had to create another district where Black voters could influence the election, but there is similar pending litigation in other southern states. In a narrowly divided Congress, it could also add to the relatively small number of competitive races by breaking up what were once safe GOP seats.

Alabama Rep. Terri A. Sewell, the state’s only Democrat in Congress, said she expected the new lines would be in place for the 2024 election, but also raised the possibility of a special election with a new map before then.

“My expectation is that given that there may be irreparable harm by not immediately redrawing the lines, that there may be a chance that this is drawn and through a special election earlier than the 2024 election,” Sewell said on a press call. “But I fully expect the 2024 election will be with the new lines.”

A federal district court ruled in January 2022 that Alabama’s map had violated the Voting Rights Act by creating only one Black-majority district, but that ruling was put on hold a month later by the Supreme Court, requiring the 2022 election to be held using the disputed lines. On Thursday, the high court upheld the lower-court in a 5-4 decision written by Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr.