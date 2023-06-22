The (not really) dangerous (not quite a) dozen open House seats

For 20 years, Stuart Rothenberg’s Dangerous Dozen House Open Seats was a Roll Call staple, as he pared down the list of districts without an incumbent and studiously ranked them in order of their vulnerability. More than a quarter of the way through the 2024 election cycle, however, there aren’t even a dozen open House seats in the country, and just three of them are remotely competitive.

Over the past 75 years, 34 House members on average did not seek reelection each cycle, according to Vital Statistics on Congress. That includes a low of 21 members in 1956 and a high of 65 in 1992. When Stu put together his list in May of 2018, he had 57 races from which to choose.

At this point, just 11 House districts will have no incumbents running in 2024. That’s a typical number for this point in the cycle, and there’s still time for incumbents to announce their decision to forgo reelection or run for another office, but a number of factors make it hard to see how two dozen more members head for the exits.

Overall, this has been a slow developing cycle. Despite some party strategists claiming things are normal and that “it’s still early,” candidates are waiting longer than usual to make their decisions.

“There’s total instability at the top,” one party strategist said recently, referring to the presidential race. From President Joe Biden’s age and mediocre job approval rating to former President Donald Trump’s mounting legal problems and general ability to turn off independent voters, a rematch offers plenty of uncertainty. And there’s the possibility that Trump isn’t even the nominee.