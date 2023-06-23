Supreme Court revives Biden immigration enforcement policy

The Supreme Court on Friday cleared the way for the Biden administration to implement immigration enforcement priorities, in what the opinion called “a highly unusual lawsuit” from two Republican-led states.

The high court ruled 8-1 that Texas and Louisiana do not have the legal right to challenge the enforcement guidelines, which instructed federal immigration agents to prioritize for arrest individuals who posed a threat to border, public or national security, or who recently crossed the border.

Lower-court rulings have blocked that guidance for more than a year. Former Homeland Security officials had warned the lack of nationwide immigration guidance could threaten agency operations long-term and make enforcement of immigration laws unequal and dependent on where the migrant happens to live.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas issued a statement Friday that the department looked forward to reinstituting the guidelines, which “enable DHS to most effectively accomplish its law enforcement mission with the authorities and resources provided by Congress.”

The states had argued the guidance conflicted with parts of the federal immigration statute stating that the government “shall” detain certain categories of immigrants.