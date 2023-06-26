Supreme Court dismisses case on House oversight lawsuit from 2017

The Supreme Court no longer will decide a case about whether lawmakers can turn to the courts when the federal government denies requests for documents, in a dispute tied to Donald Trump’s lease of the Old Post Office Building in Washington from the federal government.

The justices, who previously agreed to decide the case, instead dismissed it Monday in a brief order. The move came after Democratic members of Congress dropped their lawsuit and asked the high court to no longer decide the issue.

The case would have tested a law that allows seven members of what was then called the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee to request documents from the federal government, which is separate from the typical authority of the panel’s majority to do so.

The Supreme Court order Monday also wiped out a lower court ruling that had sided with the lawmakers.

Democrats on the panel originally filed the lawsuit against the General Services Administration for their requested documents related to the agency’s lease of the building to Trump. The Democrats were concerned about the potential for the Trump administration to use the lease and the hotel itself to benefit Trump personally.