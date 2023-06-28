‘Bidenomics’ won’t fix president’s economic problems

Today is the official kickoff of the Biden campaign’s revamped economic message: “‘Bidenomics’ is working for America” and, as his press secretary put it, “people are feeling better about their personal finances.” It makes one wonder what people she is talking about or talking to.

In reality, President Joe Biden’s speech Wednesday in Chicago is likely going to be an imaginative, largely misleading take on the economy, designed to counteract Biden’s consistently bad polling numbers. But hard as Biden and his team might try to claw their way out of what is an economic mess of their own making, people aren’t buying it.

In Tuesday’s RealClearPolitics right direction/wrong track average, only 24 percent of voters thought the country was on the right track while 66 percent said the wrong track. The latest Winning the Issues (WTI) survey (conducted June 19-21), done by The Winston Group, found independents at 18 percent right direction and 67 percent wrong track. When voters were asked an economic right direction/wrong track question, the poll found 25 percent right direction to 61 percent who said the economy was on the wrong track.

The survey also asked voters whether they believed “the Biden administration has taken historic actions to lower costs for American families.” Biden was on the losing end, with 30 percent believing that statement and 59 percent not buying it.

Cutting to the chase, when asked if Biden’s economic plan was working, by a margin of 31 percent to 55 percent, people said they didn’t believe it was working. Even worse for the “Bidenomics” narrative, a significant majority of respondents said they don’t believe inflation is getting better: 22 percent better to 56 percent worse.