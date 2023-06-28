House Office of Diversity and Inclusion could be a culture war casualty

The House office tasked with attracting and supporting diverse staff could succumb to Republican cuts, despite protests from some staffers, advocacy groups and Democrats.

Appropriators last week reported out a fiscal 2024 Legislative Branch bill that would strip the House Office of Diversity and Inclusion of its funding. The move would eliminate the office while shifting some of its functions to the Office of the House Chief Administrative Officer as part of a planned reorganization of services, according to Republicans on the committee.

It’s a move that the GOP argues would streamline human resources and save millions of dollars. But it’s also a critique of the ODI itself and the kinds of services it provides.

“While the office is being eliminated, the functions of the office will continue to be performed in a more efficient and cost-effective manner, without focusing on identity politics,” House Legislative Branch Appropriations Subcommittee Chair Mark Amodei, R-Nev., said at a markup of the bill last week.

The ODI was created in the 116th Congress as an independent, nonpartisan office tasked with fostering “diversity among House employing offices, so that the House workforce reflects the diversity of America,” according to its website.