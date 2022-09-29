How to help future staffers find Congress? Show them they belong

Some researchers spend their careers in the academic sphere, analyzing data from the comfort of their university.

Sesha Joi Moon is not one of those researchers. Though she has a doctorate in public administration and policy, the new director of the House Office of Diversity and Inclusion says that world wasn’t for her.

“It’s great to understand theory, but theory only goes but so long if you don’t understand what it’s like to put it into practice,” she said.

At the same time she was writing her dissertation on the intersectionality of talent mobility trends for women of color working in the federal government, she had an internship at the Department of Commerce. Watching some of President Barack Obama’s appointees, she saw her research come alive.

“I was seeing public policy and public administration in real life,” she said. “That let me know I absolutely wanted to be a practitioner.”