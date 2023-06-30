Supreme Court strikes down Biden student loan cancellation program

The Supreme Court struck down President Joe Biden’s attempt to forgive more than $400 billion in student loan debts, in a decision Friday that closes a door on an administration push that would affect millions of borrowers.

In the 6-3 opinion split along ideological lines, the conservative justices in the majority found the forgiveness program overstepped the bounds of federal law and usurped the power of Congress to control government spending.

The opinion overturned one of Biden’s moves to deliver on a key campaign promise and signaled that the conservative-controlled court could further restrict administrative agencies. Biden, in a statement, said he would address the nation Friday afternoon and said, “This fight is not over.”

Last year, the Biden administration announced the forgiveness program alongside an end to the pandemic-era pause in student loan repayment. The Congressional Budget Office has previously estimated that the current fiscal year's projected $1.5 trillion deficit could drop by nearly $400 billion if the Supreme Court invalidated Biden's plan.

Prior to Friday's decision, the Biden administration planned for the payment pause to end 60 days after the court’s decision. The recent deal to raise the federal government’s debt ceiling, which Biden signed into law earlier this month, ends the pause by Sept. 1.