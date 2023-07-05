Diaz-Balart puts stamp on Latin America programs in spending bill

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, in his first year as chairman of the House Appropriations subcommittee with responsibility for foreign aid, is putting his thumbprint on Western Hemisphere programs, particularly when it comes to Cuba and Colombia.

In the draft House fiscal 2024 State-Foreign Operations spending bill, where funding is slashed or even eliminated across numerous categories of foreign aid, particularly for climate change and multilateral programs, Diaz-Balart, who is Cuban American, wants to boost funding by 50 percent for democracy promotion efforts in Cuba, from $20 million in fiscal 2023 to $30 million.

The Florida Republican also wants to nearly triple funding for the Office of Cuba Broadcasting despite questions about whether editorial judgment deficiencies, which led among other things to the airing of antisemitic conspiracy theories, have been addressed. The Miami-based Office of Cuba Broadcasting, which is part of the U.S. Agency for Global Media, produces Radio and TV Martí and news and editorial content shared over social media and YouTube.

The agency found in a May 2019 independent audit that the office was producing anti-Castro regime propaganda as opposed to providing the "accurate, balanced and complete information for the Cuban people" that is its mission. The agency also said in that report that the office in May 2018 aired a "blatantly anti-semitic video segment."

The fiscal 2023 bipartisan omnibus spending law provided just under $13 million to the Office of Cuba Broadcasting, the same amount as fiscal 2022. The House fiscal 2024 bill would provide $35 million for Radio and TV Martí.