Efforts to refill FEMA disaster fund faces competing priorities

Some House lawmakers who represent hurricane-prone districts want an emergency spending bill to ensure the government does not run out of money in the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s disaster relief fund, joining a small but growing Senate effort.

Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., a former Florida emergency management director dubbed the “Master of Disaster” during the COVID-19 pandemic, introduced legislation last week that would provide $11.5 billion in supplemental funding for the disaster relief fund. Del. James C. Moylan, R-Guam, has also signed on.

Moskowitz said in a statement that Congress needs to be proactive in addressing the upcoming shortage in the disaster relief fund.

“FEMA provides life-saving resources to areas impacted by disasters all around the nation,” he said. “Emergency management cannot be politicized and should always be prioritized.”

Moskowitz represents a coastal district running from Fort Lauderdale to Boca Raton. Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed him to his prior role, where he took a more active approach to pandemic mitigation than his boss did. Moskowitz eventually left his post in February 2021.