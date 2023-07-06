At the Races: It was so nice, they’re running twice

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here.

The Fourth of July brought the usual hot dogs and fireworks. For Tony Vargas and Mondaire Jones, it also meant a return to the campaign trail.

Vargas and Jones both announced Wednesday that they would once again run for Congress. Jones, who was elected to one term in 2020, is running for his old seat in New York’s 17th District, after redistricting fallout led him to run in a separate district and Republican Rep. Mike Lawler flipped the seat, helping Republicans win control of the House.

Vargas is running for Nebraska’s 2nd District, seeking for the second cycle in a row to oust GOP Rep. Don Bacon, who’s been a fixture on our most vulnerable lists for years but has continued to win the competitive seat in the Omaha area. The NewDem Action Fund and BOLD PAC, the campaign arm of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, both endorsed Vargas.

More candidates are expected to declare they’re running this summer, and several could also be running for a second time. Last year’s elections included several rematches, but only one instance in which a challenger won against an incumbent they’d previously faced: Republican Rep. Thomas H. Kean Jr. won his second run at Democrat Tom Malinowski after redistricting made New Jersey’s 7th District more favorable to Republicans.