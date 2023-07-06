Spectrum authority lapse impinges on broadband, 5G plans

It's been nearly four months since Congress let the Federal Communications Commission's authority to auction spectrum lapse, potentially hindering the deployment of broadband or expanding 5G capabilities.

Spectrum auctions enable commercial providers to expand their broadcast television, mobile phone and broadband coverage. But in the current situation, the FCC can't issue spectrum licenses won in previous auctions and the lapse jeopardizes funding to replace Chinese communications equipment.

"We're in a situation where spectrum policy is effectively at a standstill because auction authority has lapsed," said Nick Ludlum, senior vice president for communications at CTIA, a trade group representing the wireless communications industry. "There is no clear path at this point. There's lots of discussions going on, but there's no expectation that that's going to be resolved imminently."

T-Mobile won more than $300 million worth of spectrum licenses in an August 2022 auction. FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel says the agency can't distribute those licenses, as well as others.

"We are right now tying ourselves in knots trying to figure out how to get these licenses out, and the precedent we have here is complicated because issuing these licenses now could violate the Anti-Deficiency Act, which is a criminal statute," she said at a June House Energy and Commerce Communications and Technology Subcommittee hearing with the FCC commissioners.