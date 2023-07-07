Biden heads to Europe to meet with King Charles III, world leaders

President Joe Biden departs for Europe Sunday for a trip that will include his first meeting with King Charles III since his coronation, followed by a NATO summit.

Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser, told reporters that in addition to engagements with the king at Windsor Castle, and with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Biden will “engage with a forum that will focus on mobilizing climate finance, especially private finance off the sidelines for clean energy deployment and adaptation in developing countries.”

First lady Jill Biden attended the coronation in May. For the president, meeting with the king may be overshadowed by headlines later in the week from Vilnius, Lithuania, where a NATO summit will also include engagements with partner countries.

The trip comes after Biden decided to provide Ukraine with controversial cluster munitions, a type of weaponry banned by many countries. Some Democrats on Capitol Hill called the decision a mistake, saying it undermined U.S. moral authority around the world.

The NATO meeting comes after Finland has joined the alliance, but Sweden’s accession remains on hold because of objections to its membership from Turkey. Speaking to reporters in Washington, Sullivan was optimistic that the situation would ultimately be resolved.