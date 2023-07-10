Republicans unveil election bill in Georgia, the heart of the fight

House Administration Committee Republicans on Monday traveled to Georgia to announce legislation they’re calling the “most conservative election integrity bill to be seriously considered in the House in over 20 years."

The measure, which they’ve previewed in a series of hearings this Congress, would urge states to adopt voter ID laws, override some election policy in the nation’s capital and prohibit the federal government from tapping into political donor rolls, according to the Republicans.

Dubbed the American Confidence in Elections Act, or ACE Act, the bill has drawn the scorn of committee Democrats, who argue it engages in denialism and falsehoods about election fraud, disenfranchises minority voters and puts the security of poll workers at risk, among other complaints.

“Rest assured, there will be people that are going to push back against this commonsense legislation. We saw people push back with false narratives right here in the state of Georgia two years ago,” House Administration Chairman Bryan Steil, R-Wis., said at the press conference, which preceded a field hearing on the legislation.

Committee Republicans set the announcement in Georgia to send a message. It came on the eve of Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game, two years after MLB moved the game out of Atlanta in protest of a 2021 state voting law.