Eking out a win at this year’s Congressional Women’s Softball Game won’t satisfy the Bad News Babes. The squad — composed of D.C.-based female journalists — wants nothing less than to dominate their congressional opponents after a late-game walk led to a one-run loss in last year’s matchup.

“We’re out for revenge,” said Emily Goodin, senior U.S. political reporter for the DailyMail.com and co-captain of the Bad News Babes. “We’re putting the ‘bad’ back in the Bad News Babes, as we say.”

The Bad News Babes, whose roster is full of returning players, will square off against a bicameral team of lawmakers Wednesday night at Watkins Recreation Center on Capitol Hill for the 15th annual game.

Primarily, the event is a fundraiser for the Young Survival Coalition, a nonprofit for women struggling with early-life breast cancer diagnoses. Before either team has taken the field, it’s raised $571,000, a new record. But the game is also an opportunity to earn bragging rights.

“We always have to pull ourselves back a little bit and remember that it is just a charity game,” said Gretchen Frazee, a senior coordinating broadcast producer at PBS NewsHour and another Bad News Babes co-captain. “We’re ready to win that trophy back.”