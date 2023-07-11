Trump wants federal criminal trial delayed until after 2024 election

Former President Donald Trump wants to delay his trial on federal charges of mishandling sensitive documents until after the 2024 election, his attorneys said in a filing Monday night in a Florida federal court.

Trump argued that having to face a jury until before voters have decided next year’s presidential election would limit his ability to get a fair trial.

“Proceeding to trial during the pendency of a Presidential election cycle wherein opposing candidates are effectively (if not literally) directly adverse to one another in this action will create extraordinary challenges in the jury selection process and limit the Defendants’ ability to secure a fair and impartial adjudication,” the filing said.

Special Counsel John L. “Jack” Smith, the prosecutor appointed by Attorney General Merrick B. Garland to handle the politically explosive criminal investigations of a former president, has requested a December trial.

Trump’s attorneys, and those representing co-defendant and Trump aide Walt Nauta, also argued in filings that the case will involve massive amounts of documents and considerable procedures to prevent sensitive information from being released.