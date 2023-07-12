House Republicans spotlight elections bill they say will bolster voter confidence

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise joined Administration Committee Republicans on Wednesday to tout a proposal to overhaul D.C. voting laws and, they say, help states improve election integrity.

“This bill that Chairman [Bryan] Steil and all of his committee have brought forward is a really, really important step in the right direction of cleaning up our elections and ensuring that everybody who’s legally eligible to vote gets that vote,” Scalise, R-La., said from the House Triangle, flanked by committee members and several conservative secretaries of state.

The Administration panel, which has jurisdiction over federal elections, on Thursday will mark up the 224-page measure, which includes 50 stand-alone bills. It has gained 100 sponsors, including Speaker Kevin McCarthy, since it was introduced this week.

“I think this really is the most substantive, conservative election integrity bill that has an opportunity to pass the House floor in over 20 years,” said Steil, a Wisconsin Republican.

Opponents, including committee ranking member Joseph D. Morelle, a New York Democrat, said the bill caters to election deniers and would disenfranchise voters of color.