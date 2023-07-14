NDAA narrowly passes House after controversial amendment votes

The House on Friday narrowly passed its version of the fiscal 2024 defense authorization bill after Republicans secured several partisan amendments on hot-button social issues, prompting almost every Democrat to vote against it.

The final vote on the National Defense Authorization Act was 219-210, with all but four Democrats voting against it. The Democratic "yes" votes were Reps. Don Davis of North Carolina, Jared Golden of Maine, Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez of Washington, and Gabe Vasquez of New Mexico.

Meanwhile, four Republicans voted against the legislation: Andy Biggs of Arizona, Ken Buck of Colorado, Eli Crane of Arizona and Thomas Massie of Kentucky.

The vote sets up a conflict with the Democrat-controlled Senate, which will undoubtedly seek to strip out the more conservative provisions from the House bill when the two chambers hold their conference later this year. Despite the House Armed Services Committee’s 58-1 vote to advance the bill last month, Democrats said with near unanimity that they could not support the bill in its amended form.

Republican amendments to the bill would rescind the Pentagon’s program reimbursing servicemembers who must travel to obtain reproductive health care, limit access to gender-affirming care for transgender troops, and end various diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives at the Defense Department.