Republicans’ conservative election bill heads to House floor

The House Administration Committee voted 8-4 on Thursday to advance a conservative election package, batting down dozens of amendments from Democrats during a marathon markup.

Democrats have described the bill, dubbed the American Confidence in Elections Act, as a blatant attempt to disenfranchise voters of color, protect wealthy donors and undercut Washington, D.C.’s right to self-govern.

Proponents say the 224-page bill is full of commonsense measures to improve voter confidence and election integrity. It would urge states to adopt voter ID requirements; override some D.C. election laws; prevent federal funds from flowing to states that allow noncitizen voting or “ballot harvesting,” in which third parties collect voters’ ballots; and prohibit federal agencies from tapping into conservative nonprofits.

“Over the past 20 years, voters on both sides of the aisle have lost faith in our elections,” House Administration Chairman Bryan Steil, R-Wis., said at the markup. “When American voters are more confident, they’re more likely to participate. We are prepared to fight against false narratives to secure our elections.”

Republicans have been teasing their election bill since taking back control of the House at the beginning of the 118th Congress. The House Administration Committee, which has jurisdiction over federal elections, held nine hearings on election-related issues and on Monday announced the introduction of the bill at a field hearing in Georgia, whose state laws have served as a model for the legislation.