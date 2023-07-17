Measure to censure Rep. Santos introduced in House

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., faces another attempt from Democrats to hold him accountable in the chamber, this time with a censure resolution.

The censure resolution, introduced by Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., on Monday, says Santos “repeatedly lied to voters in his district, donors, and the American public during his campaign to be elected to Congress.”

The measure goes on to mention that Santos “deliberately misrepresented his educational background by falsely claiming he received a bachelor’s degree from Baruch College and a master’s degree from New York University,” and that he “lied about being a member of the Jewish faith during his Congressional campaign and deliberately misrepresented that his grandparents survived the Holocaust.”

Santos was indicted in May on federal charges that include stealing campaign funds and spending them on designer clothes, fraudulently obtaining over $24,000 in unemployment benefits and lying on House financial disclosure filings. Shortly after that indictment was unveiled, House Democrats tried to expel Santos, but the expulsion resolution was referred to the Ethics Committee.

“If you are a member of Congress who has condemned Rep. Santos or called for him to resign, then you should have no issue in voting to formally censure him for defrauding the people of the United States and disgracing our institution," Torres said in a statement. "In particular, my message to House Republicans, who, for too long, have been protecting Rep. Santos, is to stop treating him as untouchable. The time has come for Congress to hold him accountable.”