House votes to refer Santos matter to Ethics panel

The House voted Wednesday to refer a Democrat-led resolution, which would expel indicted New York GOP Rep. George Santos, to the Ethics Committee.

In a 221-204 party-line vote, House Republicans supported Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s decision to refer the expulsion resolution to the committee instead of holding a direct vote on the matter.

McCarthy, R-Calif., has defended the move as providing Santos with “due process.”

Santos was indicted last week on 13 federal criminal charges, including wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and making false statements to the House. He voted along with the rest of his party to refer the expulsion resolution to Ethics.

When the charges were first announced, McCarthy said Santos has a right to serve while the Justice Department case against him plays out — as other past members who were indicted have — but that he would ask him to resign if he were convicted.