In the spotlight as FAA fight heats up: Sen. Mark Warner

Sen. Mark Warner joined fellow Virginia Democrat Tim Kaine and Democratic senators from Maryland in announcing they would oppose the chamber’s Federal Aviation Administration reauthorization bill if it adds long-distance flight slots to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

Lawmakers from both parties have proposed expanding additional slots and perimeter exemptions at Reagan National to the five-year reauthorization measure, but Maryland and Virginia’s senators argue the airport is already at capacity. The House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee approved its version of the FAA bill in June, and floor action is expected as soon as this week. The Senate has yet to hold its markup.

Getting to Congress

Warner gained a toehold in the political world while still a college student at George Washington University. During school, he worked for Sen. Abraham Ribicoff, a Connecticut Democrat. Later he briefly worked for Ribicoff’s Democratic successor, Christopher J. Dodd, and as a fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee.

Warner started ventures in energy and real estate, and then hit it big as an early investor in telecommunications company Nextel. He stayed active in Democratic politics and was Virginia state party chairman from 1993 to 1995. Warner first ran for the Senate in 1996, spending $10 million of his fortune in an unsuccessful bid to unseat GOP Sen. John W. Warner (no relation). But a close loss helped lay the groundwork for his successful 2001 election as governor.

Warner considered a run for the 2008 Democratic presidential nomination but decided instead to run again for the Senate. He easily defeated another ex-governor, Republican Jim Gilmore, to clinch the Senate seat.