White House issues cybersecurity plan as GOP calls for restraint

The 69-step plan from the White House to implement its broad cybersecurity strategy assigns more than a dozen federal agencies specific deadlines with the goal of protecting the nation through aggressive regulation.

The implementation plan, announced late last week by acting National Cyber Director Kemba Walden, spells out how the White House National Cybersecurity Strategy released in March would be carried out to protect critical infrastructure like water and power plants.

That strategy calls for large public and private sector entities to take on a greater responsibility to reduce risks, while offering incentives to boost investment in long-term cybersecurity measures.

Publishing the step-by-step implementation plan is intended to “ensure accountability,” Walden said at an event hosted by ITI, a technology trade group. It is also intended to ensure that the “federal government, one of the more capable actors in the cyber ecosystem, is practicing what we preach,” she said. The plan will be updated annually based on feedback from agencies and companies, Walden said.

Key House Republicans were generally supportive of the goal, but raised concerns the plan would impose more burdens on private companies that operate critical infrastructure facilities.