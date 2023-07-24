FBI improperly searched for US senator’s last name, court discloses

The Federal Bureau of Investigation improperly searched foreign surveillance information last year using the last names of a U.S. senator and a state-level politician, according to a court opinion released Friday.

The revelation could toughen the road ahead for the Biden administration as it seeks reauthorization of a contentious surveillance tool known as Section 702, which expires at the end of the year. Politicians on both sides of the aisle have raised privacy concerns about the program and are leveraging the reauthorization to demand changes.

[FBI director defends surveillance tool at House Judiciary hearing]

The opinion from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court said an FBI analyst in June 2022 conducted searches of Section 702 data using the last names of a U.S. senator and a state senator “without further limitation.” The court didn’t name the legislators.

“The analyst had information that a specific foreign intelligence service was targeting those legislators, but [National Security Division] determined that the querying standard was not satisfied,” Judge Rudolph Contreras wrote in the opinion, which was completed in April but released on Friday. It was declassified on July 16.