Judge strikes down Biden administration asylum restrictions

A California federal judge on Tuesday ruled against a Biden administration policy from May that limits asylum eligibility for migrants who cross the southwest border without authorization.

Judge Jon Tigar of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California found the policy, which makes it harder for migrants to qualify for asylum if they cross the border after passing through another country on the way, violates current laws protecting asylum access.

Citing early litigation against Trump-era asylum policies, Tigar took issue with the administration’s restrictions against asylum-seekers who crossed the border in between ports of entry and those who do not first seek protection in another country such as Mexico.

The judge was also unpersuaded by the federal government’s claims that those restrictions are permissible because the administration has carved out exemptions to the limits and other legal migration pathways.

“To justify limiting eligibility for asylum based on the expansion of other means of entry or protection is to consider factors Congress did not intend to affect such eligibility,” Tigar wrote.