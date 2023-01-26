Democrats condemn Biden administration’s new asylum limits

Nearly 80 congressional Democrats called on President Joe Biden to reverse plans to limit asylum eligibility for some migrants, part of mounting criticism in the Capitol from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle of the administration’s border policies.

In a letter published Thursday, Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and more than 70 other Democrats told Biden they had “great concerns” about a series of recent migration initiatives aimed at reducing the numbers of migrants crossing the border.

“Now, we recognize that the United States is experiencing a difficult migration challenge at the southern border,” Menendez said at a press conference Thursday morning outside the Capitol. “But as elected officials, we are duty bound to propose legal solutions, ones that protect asylum-seekers while also securing the safe removal of migrants who have no legal claim to stay in the United States.”

In their letter to Biden, the Democrats took particular issue with the Biden administration’s recent policy that allows 30,000 migrants from Venezuela, Nicaragua, Cuba and Haiti to enter the U.S. each month under a temporary immigration status, but also allow the same number to be expelled from the country under a pandemic directive known as Title 42.

While the lawmakers wrote that they “applaud the creation” of additional legal pathways for migrants from those nations to seek protection, they said it “is disappointing that these pathways come at the expense of the legal right to seek asylum at the southern border.”