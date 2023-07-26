Biden taps Martin O’Malley for Social Security commissioner

President Joe Biden nominated former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley to be the commissioner of Social Security on Wednesday.

“As Mayor of Baltimore and Governor of Maryland, he adopted data and performance-driven technologies to tackle complex challenges facing the communities he served — and I saw the results firsthand when we worked together during my time as Vice President. As Governor, he made government work more effectively across his administration and enhanced the way millions of people accessed critical services,” the president said in a statement before the nomination was sent to the Senate.

The Social Security Administration has been operating without a Senate-confirmed commissioner since the president fired Andrew Saul, a holdover from the administration of former President Donald Trump, in July 2021. The commissioner regularly serves a six-year term.

O’Malley, who ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2016, was Maryland’s governor from 2007 to 2015 and previously served as mayor of the city of Baltimore.

“I know Martin to be a dedicated public servant who understands the solemn promise of Social Security and how much it means to our seniors and disability or survivor beneficiaries. Most important for such a large federal agency, Martin also loves data and has a strong track record making government work better based on that data,” Sen. Benjamin L. Cardin, D-Md., said in a statement. “He’s literally written the book on ‘Smarter Government.’”