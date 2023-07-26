Senators look to undo jurisdictional snag on Taiwan tax bill

Lawmakers could use the tax code in unprecedented fashion to extend friendly tax treatment to Taiwanese firms operating in the U.S. and American companies doing business in Taiwan, a reflection of the island’s unique position and backing in Washington.

A draft bill that all four of Congress’ top tax writers endorsed would add a new section to the tax code and could mark the first time that this level of tax treaty-like treatment would be extended by domestic law.

Experts say it’s a novel approach that comes as the U.S. looks to unlock investment in microchip factories at home and support Taiwan while operating within the confines of U.S. policy.

“This is really a very unique situation that I have not seen before, but it is also one that I think everybody is supportive of just simply because of the unique situation,” said Catherine Schultz, vice president for tax and fiscal policy at the Business Roundtable. The group represents CEOs of the largest U.S. companies.

The U.S. only has unofficial relations with Taiwan so it can’t execute a formal tax treaty, and its close partnership with Taiwan has been a flashpoint in U.S.-China relations. China claims the self-governing island as its territory.