House passes Military Construction-VA bill, cancels Friday votes

The House passed its first fiscal 2024 spending bill Thursday, funding veterans benefits and military construction projects, by a razor-thin margin along party lines that signaled a troubled road ahead for the appropriations process.

The $317.4 billion Military Construction-VA bill, usually considered the least controversial of the 12 annual spending measures, passed on a 219-211 vote. Democrats marched in lockstep against the bill, saying it was chock-full of extremist policy riders and would cut military housing money needed by troops and their families.

Republicans Ken Buck of Colorado and Tim Burchett of Tennessee were the only two GOP "no" votes.

And in another sign of trouble, House GOP leaders abandoned plans to take up their $25.3 billion Agriculture bill this week after the party’s hard-right faction demanded more spending cuts. Instead, the House was preparing to leave town Thursday afternoon for the long August recess having passed only one of the 12 bills needed by Oct. 1, when the new fiscal year begins.

After the Military-Construction-VA bill passed, Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., announced on the floor that Friday votes would be canceled and the chamber would start its August recess after the last Thursday afternoon vote series.