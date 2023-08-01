Trump indictment covers similar ground as House Jan. 6 panel

The indictment against former President Donald Trump for crimes related to his efforts to overturn his loss in the 2020 election largely followed a course charted last year by the House select panel that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

The congressional and Justice Department probes bear surface similarities, even to the point that the House select committee recommended the same number of criminal charges against Trump — four — that were included in the indictment.

Both investigations' findings placed Trump at the center of a broad effort to overturn his loss in the 2020 election that sought to enlist Justice Department appointees, state officials and his supporters.

The indictment and select committee both said Trump launched dozens of frivolous lawsuits to attempt to overturn the election in states such as Pennsylvania, Michigan and Arizona despite knowing they had no evidence of fraud.

And both probes said Trump and his allies put pressure on officials in states like Georgia to stop counting votes or even toss those for President Joe Biden.