Trump indictment highlights calls to lawmakers after Jan. 6 attack

The indictment of Donald Trump laid out how prosecutors view attempts to reach members of Congress on Jan. 6, 2021, as evidence of a criminal effort to overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election.

The four-count grand jury indictment in Washington alleges five ways Trump and various co-conspirators sought to keep him in power, including actions after the attack on the Capitol threw the certification process into disarray.

The last of those: Prosecutors contend Trump and others exploited the attack on the Capitol by redoubling efforts to levy false election fraud claims and use them to convince lawmakers to further delay the certification of Joe Biden as the winner of the election.

The indictment signed by special counsel John L. “Jack” Smith details the efforts that took place in the hours after protesters broke into the Capitol around 2 p.m. and sent lawmakers fleeing and hiding.

At 3 p.m., Trump had a call with then-Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., where he told McCarthy that "the crowd was more upset about the election than the Minority Leader was."