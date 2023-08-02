Voters just aren’t buying ‘Bidenomics’

It’s not unusual to see a president inherit a difficult economic challenge not of his own making. Ronald Reagan was handed an economy in free fall. Barack Obama came to office in the middle of a financial crisis.

But to hear President Joe Biden and his team tell it, he was dealt an unusually bad hand back in January 2021 when he took the oath of office — one far worse than his predecessors. Although the COVID-19 economy had already begun to turn around in the last months of the Trump administration, to listen to Biden, the challenges he faced dwarfed those of other administrations.

He couldn’t be more wrong.

Reagan and Obama came into the White House in the midst of major economic problems. When Reagan took office, the country was reeling from 11.8 percent inflation and 7.5 percent unemployment. When Obama took the reins in January 2009, he faced unemployment at 7.8 percent, a wobbly financial sector and a country on edge.

When Biden became president, the inflation rate was 1.4 percent. Much of the work to bring down the COVID pandemic’s historic unemployment was already underway as unemployment had dropped from a high of 14.7 percent in April 2020 to 6.3 percent by January 2021, lower than both Reagan and Obama in their first month in office.