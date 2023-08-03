Senate GOP’s favorite in Nevada did not trust McConnell last cycle

Two years ago, Sam Brown was campaigning for Senate in Nevada as an outsider, and he wasn’t shy about criticizing Senate Republican incumbents and those in the Capitol Hill “swamps.”

Times have changed for Brown, who is now the candidate national Republicans want to see take on Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., in 2024. National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Steve Daines of Montana praised Brown’s entry into the race, and other Republicans, including Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, have endorsed him.

As the Washington Examiner reported, Senate Minority Whip John Thune of South Dakota encouraged Brown to run again.

Brown’s campaign says the candidate, a retired Army captain and Purple Heart recipient who lost the 2022 primary to Adam Laxalt, is not backing away from past criticism.

“Sam’s message has been consistent throughout: He wants to change Washington and put people first,” his campaign said in a statement Tuesday. “The difference this time is that other people are recognizing he is the best candidate to do that.”