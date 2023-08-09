Special prosecutor obtained Twitter records related to Trump

The special counsel leading two investigations of Donald Trump obtained a search warrant for records related to the former president’s Twitter account in January, according to an appeals court opinion released Wednesday.

The revelation comes a week after Trump was arraigned on four federal charges related to his effort to overturn his loss in the 2020 election, with an indictment that mentioned the former president’s social media use.

A unanimous opinion from three judges of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit sided with special counsel John L. “Jack” Smith’s effort to not only obtain information related to @realDonaldTrump, but keep the warrant secret from Trump and fine Twitter for not complying promptly.

Twitter had challenged part of the warrant that prevented it from disclosing it to Trump. District Judge Beryl Howell ruled against Twitter’s objections and ultimately found the company in contempt and sanctioned the company $350,000 for a delay.

Howell had ruled that allowing Twitter to discuss the warrant could jeopardize the investigation into Trump. The company, which is now called X, complied with the warrant in February.