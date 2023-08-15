McCarthy eyes a short-term funding bill to head off a shutdown

House Republicans are planning to take up a short-term stopgap funding measure next month to avoid a partial government shutdown, Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told members of his conference during a Monday night call, sources familiar with the conversation said.

The continuing resolution is expected to extend current funding until early December, giving lawmakers a few extra months past the Sept. 30 deadline to complete fiscal 2024 appropriations. McCarthy said Monday that he did not want to have a continuing resolution run up to the Christmas recess, sources said.

The speaker’s announcement, which came as little surprise, served as an acknowledgment that the clock had run out for completing appropriations on time for the fiscal year that begins Oct. 1.

The House thus far has passed just one of its 12 annual appropriations bills, the Military Construction-VA measure, though McCarthy told members Monday he is still planning on taking up additional spending bills after the House returns from August recess on Sept. 12.

