Newest Trump indictment leaves lawmakers repeating themselves

The Georgia indictment against Donald Trump prompted another round of reaction from members of Congress, who recycled rhetoric and repeated slogans for the fourth criminal case against the former president as he makes a comeback bid for the White House.

Congressional Democrats for previous indictments had stressed that the criminal justice process should play out without outside interference, and echoed a familiar mantra that no person is “above the law.”

“I've said it once, I'll say it a fourth time: No one is above the law,” House Minority Whip Katherine M. Clark, D-Mass., posted Tuesday on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter. “Donald Trump's Big Lie was an attempt to erase the votes and will of the people — the core of our democracy.”

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., mentioned it as well in a joint statement on the Georgia indictment.

"The actions taken by the Fulton County District Attorney, along with other state and federal prosecutors, reaffirms the shared belief that in America no one, not even the president, is above the law," the duo said.