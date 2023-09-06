Former House Intel Chairman Mike Rogers running for Senate in Michigan

Former House Intelligence Chairman Mike Rogers announced Wednesday that he is running for Michigan's open Senate seat, becoming the first prominent Republican in the race.

Rogers, who served seven terms in the House, was first elected to Congress in 2000, winning the seat vacated when Democrat Debbie Stabenow decided to run for the Senate. Rogers now hopes to succeed Stabenow in the Senate.

"Michigan's way of life is worth defending. That's why I served in the Army. That's why I served in the FBI taking down organized crime. That's why I led the House Intelligence Committee in the hard years after 9/11," Rogers said in an announcement video posted on the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.

His first House race was close; he won by only 111 votes in a competitive district. Redistricting played in his favor and his subsequent races were relatively easy. Rogers became Intelligence chairman in 2011.

National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Steve Daines welcomed Rogers to the race.