Will Dean Phillips survive his presidential trial balloon?

ANALYSIS — Minnesota Democrat Dean Phillips pulled off a difficult feat: He made news as a third-term member of the House minority. But did he damage the Democratic Party and his own political future in the process?

Phillips burst onto the national stage a month ago by calling for a primary challenge to President Joe Biden. But even if his intentions were noble, the immediate talk was whether he actually jeopardized Biden’s reelection chances and hurt his own future prospects.

The Phillips boomlet began in late July when Politico reported he would be meeting with potential donors in New York about a possible run himself. Within a couple of weeks, Phillips escalated the story by making the rounds on the Sunday morning talk shows.

“Democrats are telling me that they want, not a coronation, but they want a competition,“"” Phillips said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” in early August. “If we don’t heed that call, shame on us. And the consequences, I believe, are going to be disastrous,” said the congressman, presumably referring to a second term for former President Donald Trump.

Phillips' comments alone weren’t necessarily provocative, considering Biden is the oldest president in history and his job approval rating has been underwater since the country’s exit from Afghanistan two years ago. But it was the timing, Phillips’ creative use of polling and how he sort of offered himself as an alternative that got Democrats’ attention — and not necessarily in a good way.