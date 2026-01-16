Skip to content
Joke detector — Congressional Hits and Misses

Week ending Jan. 16, 2026

By Chris Hale
Posted January 16, 2026 at 4:54pm

There were a lot of rumblings around Washington this week, including talk of Chipotle, Venezuelan oil, annexing Greenland, a presidential “joke” about canceling the midterm elections and more. 

