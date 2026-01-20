What the numbers say: Trump’s 2025 versus his 2017

Tuesday marked the first anniversary of President Donald Trump’s second inauguration, and it was as good a reason as any to fire up the Factba.se database and dig into what the numbers say.

If the figures in the infographic below feel like a lot, that’s because they are — statistically speaking, of course.

Over the past year, the president logged more than 189 hours on camera (2.1 percent of the year) across 588 public events. It’s enough time to watch every James Bond movie — yes, even “Casino Royale” and “Never Say Never Again” — three times, with time left over for “Justice League” (the Snyder Cut).

Over that time frame, he spoke 1,974,082 words in public — or more than twice the number of published words by Shakespeare.

And that does not include his 105-minute, 15,648-word news conference Tuesday afternoon in the White House briefing room. The figures for this analysis cover the period from noon on Jan. 20, 2025, through 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 19, 2026.

If you weren’t watching, your screen still delivered: Trump made 6,563 Truth Social posts over the 12-month period. That’s something new every 80 minutes and 5 seconds. And this count doesn’t include his 43 social media posts as of 4 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday.

So, yes, it’s a first anniversary — and his term is 25 percent complete — but the data says it’s more accurate to frame it as a fifth anniversary, or 62.5 percent complete. Because the only other presidential year that beats these totals is 2020: 689 events, just over 261 hours on camera and 2,626,540 words spoken. And while 2019 topped 2025 with 7,858 social media posts, 2020 steals the show with 12,233 — or one every 43 minutes and 5 seconds.