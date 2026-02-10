How the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks explain the 2026 midterms

ANALYSIS — The Seattle Seahawks’ dominant 29-13 victory over the New England Patriots was not only a win for America, but their Super Bowl championship roster is also a nifty guide for the 2026 elections.

In the face of Donald Trump’s mediocre job approval rating and bipartisan historical midterm trends working against the president’s party, Republicans are clinging to a threadbare majority in the House. The GOP has more breathing room in the Senate. But control of that chamber could be more at risk if the political environment doesn’t improve.

Deeper analysis of Seattle’s roster reveals a neat overlay between hometowns and college towns with key battlegrounds and places that are woven into the narrative of the midterms.

House

Running back Kenneth Walker III. The Super Bowl LX Most Valuable Player had 161 yards from scrimmage, including some big runs when the Seahawks’ offense was sputtering. More importantly, Walker went to school at Michigan State University in the state’s 7th District. GOP Rep. Tom Barrett is one of the most vulnerable incumbents in the country, and his reelection is key to House Republican efforts to hold the majority. In this political environment, districts where Trump narrowly finished ahead of Kamala Harris (he won the 7th with 49.9 percent) should be well within Democrats’ reach. But first, they have a competitive primary between former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink and retired Navy SEAL Matt Maasdam.

Quarterback Sam Darnold. Tossed aside by the Jets, Panthers, 49ers and Vikings, Darnold finally got his moment in the spotlight by leading the Seahawks to victory in his home state of California. The quarterback was born in Dana Point, at the southern tip of the state’s 47th District. In response to Republicans’ aggressive redistricting efforts in Texas and around the country, Democrats responded by redrawing the map in California. Harris won the old version of the seat by 4 points in 2024 but would have won the new version by 10. That means Democratic Rep. Dave Min is currently at limited risk in a race that Inside Elections rates Likely Democratic.

Safety Julian Love. Along with tackle Leonard Williams, Love is one of two former New York Giants who became foundational pieces of the Seahawks’ stifling defense. Love’s fourth-quarter interception of Patriots quarterback Drake Maye helped seal the game. Love was previously a standout at Notre Dame in Indiana, where GOP state legislators defied the White House mandate to squeeze two more seats out of the congressional delegation with a map redraw. It’s not clear whether the fight for the majority will come down to a seat or two, but it was an important moment in the cycle.

Cornerback Devon Witherspoon. The Pensacola native was a constant menace on defense, including the sack that led to Uchenna Nwosu’s interception for a touchdown. Florida’s 1st District, represented by Republican Jimmy Patronis, isn’t on the House battleground because it’s heavily red territory. But the April 2025 special election was just one of dozens of races around the country over the past year in which Democratic candidates overperformed the 2024 margins. If that trend continues, Democrats will win the House majority with plenty of seats to spare. But Florida is also consequential because Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing Republicans to redraw the congressional map in an April special legislative session to give the GOP an advantage in a handful more seats and pad the party’s majority on Capitol Hill.

Center Olu Oluwatimi. The backup center didn’t make an impact at the Super Bowl, but the alumnus of Maryland’s DeMatha Catholic High School played an important role for the Seahawks midseason when the starter was injured. Maryland, Virginia and California are important parts of the Democratic response to Republican-led redistricting. Democratic Gov. Wes Moore is determined to push out Rep. Andy Harris, the lone Republican in Maryland’s congressional delegation. A new map passed the state House but may not get through the state Senate.

Senate

Linebacker Ernest Jones IV. Jones didn’t make the Super Bowl highlight reel, but he had 11 tackles and has been a stalwart at the center of Seattle’s defense all season long. He was born and raised in Ware County in southeast Georgia. It’s a very Republican county that consistently gives GOP candidates at least 70 percent of the vote and is currently represented by Republican Earl L. “Buddy” Carter. The congressman is battling fellow Rep. Mike Collins and former football coach Derek Dooley for the GOP Senate nomination. If one of them can knock off Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff, it will improve their party’s chances of maintaining control of the Senate, forcing Democrats to win a more Republican state elsewhere.

Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and tight end AJ Barner. Even though Smith-Njigba had a quiet Super Bowl, the wide receiver had a breakout year and became the Seahawks’ bona fide star. Meanwhile, Barner caught the team’s only offensive touchdown of the big game. They both have ties to the Buckeye State: JSN played college ball at Ohio State, while Barner was born and raised in Aurora, nestled between Akron and Cleveland. Democrats are banking on former Sen. Sherrod Brown toppling appointed GOP Sen. Jon Husted, even though Brown just lost reelection in 2024 in what has become an increasingly Republican state. The race, which is rated Lean Republican, is one example of the difficult path facing the Senate Democratic Caucus to get to 51 seats.

Punter Michael Dickson. Considering Dickson was born in Australia, his inclusion on the list is more of a stretch. But he is a former Texas Longhorn, and the Lone Star State is home to one of the most intriguing Senate races in the country. Sen. John Cornyn is on the ropes in the Republican primary against state Attorney General Ken Paxton and Rep. Wesley Hunt, while Democrats have a competitive primary between Rep. Jasmine Crockett and state Rep. James Talarico. Democrats will only take a look at the general election if Paxton is the nominee, which is a distinct possibility. Winning the state becomes more of a necessity for Senate Democrats if Republicans hold Alaska, Iowa or Ohio.

Offensive lineman Charles Cross. Democrats are so tired of losing big, expensive statewide races in Texas and Florida that they are talking up Mississippi, home to the Seahawks’ left tackle. Cross, along with rookie left guard Grey Zabel, has brought needed stability to the offensive line. He grew up in Laurel, which also happens to be the home of HGTV’s “Home Town” show, about 2.5 hours south of Starkville, where he played at Mississippi State. Even though Cross wasn’t even alive the last time Mississippi had a Democratic senator, Democrats are hoping state District Attorney Scott Colom can put a scare into GOP Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith. If that’s happening, Democrats probably have the Senate majority in hand.

Nationwide

Kicker Jason Myers. Democrats winning in Mississippi or other red territory probably won’t happen unless voters are determined to send Republican officeholders a message. Right now, the electorate appears primed for change, but things might need to get even worse. Democrats led 55 percent to 41 percent on the generic ballot, while Trump had just a 39 percent job approval rating, according to a mid-November Marist poll. Myers is the first Marist Red Fox to play in the big game, and he made the most of it with five field goals, a Super Bowl record. That probably should have been enough for the MVP trophy.