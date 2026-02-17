Jesse Jackson, the civil rights leader who marched with Martin Luther King Jr. and was with King on the night he was assassinated in 1968, and who sought the Democratic presidential nomination in 1984 and 1988, died Tuesday of a neurodegenerative disorder. He was 84. Among his survivors are one current and one former congressman: Rep. Jonathan L. Jackson, D-Ill., and former Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr., who pleaded guilty to misusing campaign funds and served time in federal prison but is now running for Congress in the 2nd District of Illinois.
Below, a collection of photos from Jackson’s years in the public eye.
Capitol Lens | Jesse Jackson, 1941–2026
