Capitol Lens | Jesse Jackson, 1941–2026

Jesse Jackson, the civil rights leader who marched with Martin Luther King Jr. and was with King on the night he was assassinated in 1968, and who sought the Democratic presidential nomination in 1984 and 1988, died Tuesday of a neurodegenerative disorder. He was 84. Among his survivors are one current and one former congressman: Rep. Jonathan L. Jackson, D-Ill., and former Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr., who pleaded guilty to misusing campaign funds and served time in federal prison but is now running for Congress in the 2nd District of Illinois.

Below, a collection of photos from Jackson’s years in the public eye.

Presidential candidate Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks with Speaker Tip O’Neill, D-Mass., in 1984. (CQ Roll Call archival photo)

Jackson ran for president again in 1988. Here he speaks at a news conference along with fellow Democratic presidential candidates, from left, Reps. Richard A. Gephardt, D-Mo., and Pat Schroeder, D-Colo., and Gov. Michael Dukakis, D-Mass. (CQ Roll Call archival photo)

Presidential candidate Jackson speaks in 1988. (Andrea Mohin/CQ Roll Call)

Jackson speaks at the Democratic National Convention in August 1996. (Rebecca Roth/CQ Roll Call)

Jackson is pictured with his son Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr., D-Ill., at the Democratic National Convention in August 1996. (Laura Patterson/CQ Roll Call)

Jackson and Jackson Jr. are pictured at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library in Washington in February 2000. (Douglas Graham/CQ Roll Call)

Jackson speaks with then-Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill., after a Congressional Black Caucus event at the Library of Congress in January 2005. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Jackson, center, with Reps. John Lewis, D-Ga., left, and Melvin Watt, D-N.C., right, pose for a photo in the Capitol in July 2006. (Scott J. Ferrell/CQ Roll Call)

Jackson participates in a protest at the Capitol with Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., in January 2007. (Philip Andrew/CQ Roll Call)

Jackson looks at a statue of Martin Luther King Jr. during an event in Statuary Hall at the Capitol in 2007.

Jackson speaks with delegates during the 2008 Democratic National Convention in Denver. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Jackson watches the action during the 2012 Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, N.C., on Sept. 4, 2012. (Douglas Graham/CQ Roll Call)

Jackson is pictured at the Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal Church on M Street Northwest in Washington in June 2013. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Jackson is seen with Reps. Charles B. Rangel, D-N.Y., and Raúl M. Grijalva, D-Ariz., before a news conference outside the Supreme Court in February 2013. (Douglas Graham/CQ Roll Call)