Capitol Lens | Pausing for paws

Sen. Thom Tillis introduces Babydog, West Virginia GOP Sen. Jim Justice’s English bulldog, to the crowd gathered in the Hart Building’s atrium on Wednesday for the North Carolina Republican’s “Doggi Gras Pawrade.”
