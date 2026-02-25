Skip to content
Heard on the Hill

Capitol Lens | Pausing for paws

(Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
By Bill Clark
Posted February 25, 2026 at 5:21pm

Sen. Thom Tillis introduces Babydog, West Virginia GOP Sen. Jim Justice’s English bulldog, to the crowd gathered in the Hart Building’s atrium on Wednesday for the North Carolina Republican’s “Doggi Gras Pawrade.”

Babydog poses with Tillis, center, and Justice in the Hart Building’s atrium on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

