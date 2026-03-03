Life in this White House bubble

Throughout the 2026 State of the Union address, President Donald Trump paraded out gold medal-winning Olympic heroes, announced awards for wounded warriors from multiple branches of the military and claimed the economy is “roaring.”

But there was also blood. So much blood spilled in battles over seas, blood lost from a terrorist attack at home and the bloody murder of a refugee on a train.

Throughout the nearly two-hour prime time showcase, the American public was told things have never been safer (Washington, D.C., has no crime!) and scarier (there was a terrorist attack blocks from The White House, which is in Washington, D.C.!).

The speech’s format was nothing new, mixing claims of massive success with claims of massive violence, the truth existing somewhere on the periphery.

These are simple, time-tested storytelling tropes. The big man saves the scared public. A showcase of bravery and valor, reminding the viewing public the next blood spilled will likely be theirs. This is not unique to Trump; he just uses the structure because it works.

But Trump may actually have these fears. And that’s scary.

Does the democratically elected leader of the free world fear his constituents? After the SOTU and a viewing of “Melania,” it’s difficult to see it any other way.

The “Melania” documentary about first lady Melania Trump does an unintentionally great job showcasing this odd reality. It’s completely normal for politicians to become disconnected from their constituents. It’s difficult to stay grounded when you’re living in a self-imposed security bubble.

But the Trump situation is more akin to British royalty than standard American elites joining and staying within said bubble. The SOTU made it clearer the president isn’t even attempting to live in the reality of about 99 percent of Americans.

The entire immigration issue is obviously part of this but slightly more nuanced than a simple reading of “fear of the other.” Same goes for the new war in Iran.

Long held beliefs of fear and retribution are absolutely informing both issues (on the day he launched his first presidential bid in 2015 he said, “They’re bringing drugs, they’re bringing crime, they’re rapists, and some, I assume, are good people.” Over the weekend he mentioned the 1979 Iran hostage crisis as one of many reasons to launch an attack), but they’re slightly more nuanced.

A fear of marauding murderers and a regime that would rather see you dead is somewhat justifiable if they were founded in reality. But reality doesn’t matter, at least the reality most of us inhabit.

In one specific scene in the Brett Ratner-directed “Melania,” distributed by Amazon MGM Studios, who shares an owner with The Washington Post, we get a glimpse into a less-explored part of the Trumps’ inner world.

When Inauguration Day organizers are reviewing the Jan. 20, 2025, plans, including the parade down Pennsylvania Avenue, there’s discussion among the staff, Donald and Melania about whether or not the Trumps will exit their heavily guarded limousine and walk for a portion. The Trumps speak about son Barron’s fears of walking down the street. When it’s made clear this is optional, the couple expresses relief.

The parade never happened. It was too cold and called off. Instead, a celebration took place at the Capital One Arena.

Every entrant was scanned and wanded like any other event held at a major American arena. There was no public interaction. We get a glimpse of a happy, waving Barron in the arena, safe and secure from the public on the streets. His parents smile. They’re all safe from the citizens that have been been thoroughly screened.

There’s never any public interaction with the Trumps throughout the film. Or during this presidency. And there’s seemingly no reason for the president to ever interact with a person he may fear.

Social media and a fractured media environment make it easier and easier to live in a bubble, president or regular citizen. But when the person theoretically leading everyone has an impenetrable bubble, that can’t be good.

Trump is an outlier. He may be able to live in a siloed world, but the rest of his party cannot. His language and policies based on fear may have won him elections, but based on current approval ratings, it’s probably not the best midterm strategy.

Trump’s disconnect from reality and familiarity with reality television obviously worked out in the past. But we’re in somewhat uncharted territory.

If it weren’t for the “Melania” film, we might not have this unexpected glimpse behind the curtain. Now we’ve literally seen the president and first lady express fears of the American public. Since the film’s release the studio’s owner has knee-capped Washington’s most esteemed newspaper. This year’s SOTU further proved that the reality of most of us, that the issues that affect most voters (it’s the economy, stupid), do not matter to this guy.

Trump has always been a black and white thinker. For a decade, this has worked out pretty well for him.

But a little over a year into his second term, embracing the fear might not be the best way to govern. It doesn’t matter how many war heroes he trots out or bloody tales of murder he spins. People tend to vote with their pocketbook.