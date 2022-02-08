Immigration agency extends work permit validity

Refugees and those granted asylum may now renew their work permits in two-year increments rather than having to renew annually, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said Monday in an effort to address lengthy processing delays.

The USCIS update to its policy manual will affect foreign citizens who have been admitted as refugees or granted asylum. It also will affect those who have self-petitioned for green cards under a program for domestic abuse survivors, as well as certain migrants who fled persecution and have since been provided deportation relief known as withholding of removal.

The change would also allow some immigrants with temporary deportation protections to have work permits that remain valid until their protections expire.

The update, which will not affect work permits issued before Monday, was made “in the interest of reducing the burden on both the agency and the public,” according to the agency’s policy alert.