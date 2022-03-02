Senate passes bill to mandate reporting of cyberattacks

The Senate on Tuesday passed a package of cybersecurity bills that would require operators of critical infrastructure as well as federal civilian agencies to report cyberattacks on their networks to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

The bill combines three separate measures championed by Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, and the panel’s top Republican, Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio.

[Justice Department expands effort to tackle tech-enabled threats]

The measure is Congress’ response to a series of significant cyberattacks, including the SolarWinds assault and the ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline, that not only affected the victim organizations but also left federal agencies reeling to figure out who else might be affected and how to prevent the attacks from spreading.

Congressional investigators found that in many such high-profile attacks the victims often were unclear about which federal agency to alert. In some cases, victims called the FBI, the Treasury Department or other agencies.