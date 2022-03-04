DeSantis has momentum in bid to wrestle GOP away from Trump

ANALYSIS — Ron DeSantis is having a moment.

Yelling at young students is not typically a wise political tactic. These are not, however, typical political times. Only one star in the Republican universe shines brighter these days: former President Donald Trump.

DeSantis, the Republican governor of what he calls the “free state of Florida” over his COVID-19-skeptical policies, left last weekend’s Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC) conference with ample momentum. He cut into Trump’s lead in the organization’s 2024 presidential straw poll by a double-digit margin.

After Trump has so dominated the GOP since he became its presidential nominee in June 2015, the 28 percent who said they — right now, at least — would prefer DeSantis to be the Republican presidential nominee in two years might look insignificant against the 59 percent who chose The Donald.

But consider this: Trump won the July version of the CPAC survey with a commanding 70 percent. The Florida chief executive netted 21 percent just eight months ago.